Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.00, close to its 52-week high of $55.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 74.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $55.13 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.01 and a one-year low of $35.17. Currently, Floor & Decor Holdings has an average volume of 814K.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls.