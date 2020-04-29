Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on American Tower (AMT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.6% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $264.00 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

American Tower’s market cap is currently $108B and has a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.26.

American Tower Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Property, Asia Property, Europe Property, Africa Property, Latin America Property and Services. The U.S. Property segment operates in the United States. The Asia Property segment refers to the operations in India. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.