Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brighthouse Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $31.43.

Based on Brighthouse Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $306 million and GAAP net loss of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.03 billion and had a net profit of $1.44 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHF in relation to earlier this year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded on August 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.