Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Axis Capital (AXS)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Axis Capital (AXS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Axis Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.25.

Axis Capital’s market cap is currently $4.25B and has a P/E ratio of -27.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.