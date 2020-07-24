Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

In a report released today, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $19.50 average price target, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on United Natural Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.67 billion and net profit of $88.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.96 billion and had a net profit of $57.09 million.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.