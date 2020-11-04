Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on trivago (TRVG)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on trivago (TRVG) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

trivago has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.64, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, trivago has an average volume of 334.5K.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.