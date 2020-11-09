Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 79.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.41 and a one-year low of $13.73. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 2.12M.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.