Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.47, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.49 and a one-year low of $25.15. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 1.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.