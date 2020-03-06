Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Stifel Financial (SF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.75, close to its 52-week low of $49.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stifel Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $69.10 and a one-year low of $49.63. Currently, Stifel Financial has an average volume of 459.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.