Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Raymond James Financial (RJF)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Raymond James Financial (RJF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.53, close to its 52-week low of $54.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Janus Henderson Group.

Raymond James Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.33, representing a 41.6% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $60.00 price target.

Raymond James Financial’s market cap is currently $8.01B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Scott Curtis, the President of RJF bought 1,866 shares for a total of $103,544.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.