Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub (GRUB), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $49.55 average price target, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on GrubHub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $341 million and GAAP net loss of $27.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRUB in relation to earlier this year.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London. The firm’s products and services include Grubhub, Seamless and Eat24 Mobile Apps and Mobile Website, Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24 and MenuPages Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery Services, Grubhub for Restaurants, Technology and Fulfillment Services, Point of Sale Integration, Restaurant Websites and Mobile Applications and Allmenus. Grubhub was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.