Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Tom Nikic from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.92, close to its 52-week low of $24.59.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $42.09 average price target, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $103 million.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.