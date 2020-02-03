Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Casey from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Kennametal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caterpillar with a $155.60 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Caterpillar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.14 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.34 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.