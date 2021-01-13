Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Canadian Railway (CNI)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.07, close to its 52-week high of $116.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.38, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.41 billion and net profit of $985 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.83 billion and had a net profit of $1.2 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNI in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.