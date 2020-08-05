Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Boot Barn (BOOT)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.8% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and TJX Companies.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.11 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 1.02M.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.