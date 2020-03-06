Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $52.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.27 and a one-year low of $21.04. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 59.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

