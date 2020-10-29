Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Willis Group (WLTW)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group (WLTW), with a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Willis Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.25, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.97 and a one-year low of $143.34. Currently, Willis Group has an average volume of 809.4K.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.