Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexington Realty, Store Capital, and NETSTREIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $33.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Storage Affiliates’ market cap is currently $2.36B and has a P/E ratio of 264.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.