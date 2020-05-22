Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.00 and a one-year low of $23.44. Currently, LiveRamp Holdings has an average volume of 770.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RAMP in relation to earlier this year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.