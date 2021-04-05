Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hartford Financial (HIG)

In a report issued on March 23, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Hartford Financial (HIG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.28, close to its 52-week high of $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Renaissancere Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.50, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.60 and a one-year low of $30.27. Currently, Hartford Financial has an average volume of 2.81M.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disability coverage, group retiree health and voluntary benefits to individual members of employer groups, associations, affinity groups and financial institutions. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services such as product design, implementation and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group was founded on May 10, 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

