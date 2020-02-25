Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

In a report released yesterday, David Maris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 36.1% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Emergent Biosolutions with a $67.00 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Emergent Biosolutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.