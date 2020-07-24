Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.65, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $209.72 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $195.82 and a one-year low of $125.00. Currently, Dollar General has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Anita Elliott, the SVP & CAO of DG sold 11,032 shares for a total of $2,126,528.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.