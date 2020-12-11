Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Camden Property (CPT)

Wells Fargo analyst Tammi Fique maintained a Buy rating on Camden Property (CPT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fique is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Fique covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Equity Residential, and Kite Realty Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camden Property with a $102.40 average price target, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $120.73 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Camden Property has an average volume of 804.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Sengelmann, the EVP – Real Estate Investments of CPT sold 13,440 shares for a total of $1,370,477.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.