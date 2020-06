Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 73.7% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $204.93 average price target, representing a -7.2% downside. In a report issued on May 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Autodesk’s market cap is currently $48.02B and has a P/E ratio of 160.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.23.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit. The firm also offers development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

