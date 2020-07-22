Wells Fargo Maintains Their Sell Rating on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Catie Powers- July 22, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Midstream Partners is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, Oasis Midstream Partners has an average volume of 507.2K.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

