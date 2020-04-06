Wells Fargo Maintains Their Sell Rating on Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Interactive Brokers (IBKR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Interactive Brokers with a $39.00 average price target.

Based on Interactive Brokers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $500 million and net profit of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $492 million and had a net profit of $43 million.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Market Making. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. This segment provide its customers with an advanced order management, trade execution and portfolio management platform. The Market Making segment provide continuous bid and offer quotations on over one million securities and futures products listed on electronic exchanges around the world. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.