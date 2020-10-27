Wells Fargo Maintains Their Sell Rating on Greenbrier (GBX)

In a report issued on October 25, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Greenbrier (GBX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrier is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greenbrier’s market cap is currently $981.4M and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.