Wells Fargo Maintains Their Sell Rating on Delek Logistics (DKL)

In a report released yesterday, Ned Baramov from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Delek Logistics (DKL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.26, close to its 52-week low of $23.00.

Baramov has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Delek Logistics.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #4922 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Delek Logistics with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Delek Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.22 million.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products.