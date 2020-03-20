Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Seagate Tech (STX), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.20, close to its 52-week low of $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Broadcom.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.46, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.17 and a one-year low of $40.25. Currently, Seagate Tech has an average volume of 2.88M.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.