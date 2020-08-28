Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

RLJ Lodging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.21, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on RLJ Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $265 million and GAAP net loss of $29.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $449 million and had a net profit of $33.44 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.