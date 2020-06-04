Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Michaels Companies (MIK)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 78.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Michaels Companies with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Michaels Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and net profit of $182 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.79 billion and had a net profit of $181 million.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.