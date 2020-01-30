Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $116.84 and a one-year low of $82.68. Currently, Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an average volume of 1.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting.