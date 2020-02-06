Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lincoln National (LNC)

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.80.

Based on Lincoln National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.4 billion and had a net profit of $399 million.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.