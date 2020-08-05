Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on JELD-WEN (JELD)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on JELD-WEN (JELD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and PulteGroup.

JELD-WEN has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.89, a -27.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

JELD-WEN’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 41.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JELD in relation to earlier this year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. The company was founded by Richard L. Wendt on October 25, 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.