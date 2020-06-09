Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels (H). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hyatt Hotels with a $51.69 average price target, which is a -24.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.98 and a one-year low of $24.02. Currently, Hyatt Hotels has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of H in relation to earlier this year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels. The Americas Management and Franchising segment consists of properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. The ASPAC Management and Franchising segment includes of its management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, Greater China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia. The EAME/SW Asia Management segment comprises of its management and franchising of properties located primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia, and Nepal. The company was founded by Thomas Jay Pritzker in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

