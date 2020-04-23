Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Everest Re (RE)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Everest Re (RE), with a price target of $221.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.09, close to its 52-week low of $168.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everest Re is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.14, implying a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Everest Re’s market cap is currently $8.17B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RE in relation to earlier this year.

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company’s segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.