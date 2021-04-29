Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.45, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and net profit of $845 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.24 billion and had a net profit of $556 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay Inc.is one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers worldwide. Its marketplace platform allows visitors to browse through and buy products listed for sale or auction. The company has business operations across 190 countries.

