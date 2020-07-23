Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Kkr Real Estate Finance, Velocity Financial, and Starwood Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $57.55 average price target.

Based on Discover Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and GAAP net loss of $61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.76 billion and had a net profit of $726 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.