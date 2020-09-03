Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cloudera (CLDR)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.24, close to its 52-week high of $13.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 75.7% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.88, representing a -16.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $13.97 and a one-year low of $4.76. Currently, Cloudera has an average volume of 7.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDR in relation to earlier this year.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.