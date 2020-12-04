Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cloudera (CLDR)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 74.2% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cloudera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and GAAP net loss of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $197 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.04 million.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.