Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cedar Fair (FUN)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cedar Fair (FUN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Cedar Fair has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

Cedar Fair’s market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.39.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.