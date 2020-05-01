Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on California Water Service (CWT)

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Hold rating on California Water Service (CWT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Essential Utilities.

California Water Service has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

California Water Service’s market cap is currently $2.46B and has a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.22.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages to provide water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It also provides non-regulated water-related services under agreements with municipalities and other private companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.