Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report issued on July 20, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.44, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts’ market cap is currently $10.15B and has a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.