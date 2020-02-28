Wells Fargo Maintains Their Hold Rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

In a report released today, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harley-Davidson, Malibu Boats, and Brunswick.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acushnet Holdings with a $34.00 average price target.

Acushnet Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.92B and has a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.11.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.