Wells Fargo Maintains Their Buy Rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.57, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $321 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.07 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $901 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.