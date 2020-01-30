Wells Fargo Maintains Their Buy Rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.83, close to its 52-week high of $219.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.57, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on Norfolk Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion and net profit of $656 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.9 billion and had a net profit of $700 million.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.