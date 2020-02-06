Wells Fargo Maintains Their Buy Rating on Metlife (MET)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.53, close to its 52-week high of $52.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.50, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Metlife’s market cap is currently $47.39B and has a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.