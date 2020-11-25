Wells Fargo Maintains Their Buy Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.35, close to its 52-week high of $113.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, United Natural Foods, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $113.44 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $140.00 price target.

Dollar Tree’s market cap is currently $23.16B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

