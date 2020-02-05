Wells Fargo Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chubb (CB)

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chubb’s market cap is currently $69.93B and has a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Timothy Alan Boroughs, the EVP* of CB sold 14,060 shares for a total of $2,126,949.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACE Limited operates as an holding company, which provides commercial property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance-North American P&C, Insurance-North American Agriculture, Insurance-Overseas General, Global Reinsurance and Life.