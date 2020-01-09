Wells Fargo Maintains a Sell Rating on Nabors Industries (NBR)

In a report released today, Christopher Voie from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Nabors Industries (NBR), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Helmerich & Payne, and Propetro Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabors Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $2.82.

Based on Nabors Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $188 million.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.